Joanne O’Hara joins Hearst UK 

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
14 hours ago
Hearst UK has announced the appointment of Joanne O’Hara as head of homes in the commercial client team. Joanne will be responsible for driving revenues for Hearst UK across the Homes sector in a wide range of channels including Hearst’s digital, creative solutions, print, performance, event and content offerings across brands including ELLE Decoration, Country Living, House Beautiful, Good Housekeeping, and Red.

Joanne joins Hearst UK having previously worked for Future, Time Inc and TI Media on some of their homes launches over the past ten years, as well as being responsible for their driving overall commercial revenues across all of their Homes platforms.

Tags:
Future Hearst UK Joanne O’Hara TI Media Time Inc. UK