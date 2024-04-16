 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Torri Mundell joins Country Living

Country Living
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
Torri Mundell has been appointed acting features editor at Country Living where she is responsible for writing and commissioning features and interviews for the title.

She is interested particularly in news about products, book releases, events, artisans and small producers based in the countryside, particularly ones that align with our principles of living slowly, simply and sustainably.

