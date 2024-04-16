Torri Mundell joins Country Living
Torri Mundell has been appointed acting features editor at Country Living where she is responsible for writing and commissioning features and interviews for the title.
She is interested particularly in news about products, book releases, events, artisans and small producers based in the countryside, particularly ones that align with our principles of living slowly, simply and sustainably.
