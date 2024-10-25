 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Wonderland Magazine names Juliette Eleuterio as Junior Social Media Editor

By Christina Pirilla
20 hours ago
Juliette Eleuterio has been appointed as junior social media editor at Wonderland and Man About Town. She will be responsible for the social channels and cover all things fashion music and culture.

Juliette was previously the editorial manager at Culted.

