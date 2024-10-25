Wonderland Magazine names Juliette Eleuterio as Junior Social Media Editor
Juliette Eleuterio has been appointed as junior social media editor at Wonderland and Man About Town. She will be responsible for the social channels and cover all things fashion music and culture.
Juliette was previously the editorial manager at Culted.
Recent news related to Culted, Man About Town or Wonderland Online
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Juliette Eleuterio
-
Culted
5 contacts
-
Man About Town
6 contacts
-
Wonderland Online
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story