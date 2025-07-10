Megan Wallace Joins Culted As Editorial Manager
Culted has appointed Megan Wallace as editorial manager. In this role Megan will be responsible for managing the editorial and social teams with a focus on luxury fashion and lifestyle across TikTok, IG, web and other digital platforms.
Megan was previously the editorial director at Gay Times.
