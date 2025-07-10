 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Megan Wallace Joins Culted As Editorial Manager

Culted
By Christina Pirilla
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Culted has appointed Megan Wallace as editorial manager. In this role Megan will be responsible for managing the editorial and social teams with a focus on luxury fashion and lifestyle across TikTok, IG, web and other digital platforms.

Megan was previously the editorial director at Gay Times.

Culted Gay Times Megan Wallace

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Megan Wallace
  • Culted
    5 contacts
  • Gay Times
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login