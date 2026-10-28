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News / National and Regional Press

Zach Harrison joins LancsLive from Newsquest titles

LancsLive
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
[email protected]

LancsLive has appointed Zach Harrison as local democracy reporter, covering Lancaster, Ribble Valley, Pendle, Rossendale and West Lancashire councils.

Zach was previously local democracy reporter for Newsquest‘s south Cumbria titles.

LancsLive Newsquest Zach Harrison

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