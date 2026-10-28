Zach Harrison joins LancsLive from Newsquest titles
LancsLive has appointed Zach Harrison as local democracy reporter, covering Lancaster, Ribble Valley, Pendle, Rossendale and West Lancashire councils.
Zach was previously local democracy reporter for Newsquest‘s south Cumbria titles.
Recent news related to LancsLive
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Zach Harrison
-
LancsLive
9 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story