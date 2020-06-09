Cumbria Live and Worcestershire Live launch

Reach Plc has launched two new digital-only news services.

Cumbria Live will appear as a channel on the Lancs Live website while Worcestershire Live will be a section within the Birmingham Live website. Cumbria Live will cover the Lake District, Carlisle, Barrow, Kendal, Workington and Whitehaven while Worcestershire Live is covering Worcester, Redditch, Kidderminster, Malvern, Bromsgrove, Evesham and Droitwich.

Both of them have their own dedicated Facebook pages and Cumbria Live can be found tweeting @CumbriaLive and Worcestershire Live can be found tweeting @WorcsLive.