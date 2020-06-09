 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Cumbria Live and Worcestershire Live launch

By Andrew Strutt
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Reach plc

Reach Plc has launched two new digital-only news services.

Cumbria Live will appear as a channel on the Lancs Live website while Worcestershire Live will be a section within the Birmingham Live website. Cumbria Live will cover the Lake District, Carlisle, Barrow, Kendal, Workington and Whitehaven while Worcestershire Live is covering Worcester, Redditch, Kidderminster, Malvern, Bromsgrove, Evesham and Droitwich.

Both of them have their own dedicated Facebook pages and Cumbria Live can be found tweeting @CumbriaLive and Worcestershire Live can be found tweeting @WorcsLive.

Tags:
Birmingham Live Cumbria Live LancsLive Reach plc Worcestershire Live