News / National and Regional Press

Rebecca Astill takes up lifestyle reviews writer role at the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Telegraph Media Group has hired Rebecca Astill as a lifestyle reviews writer.

Rebecca has joined from her reviews & affiliates writer role at Birmingham Live and can be found tweeting @rebeccaastill_.

Birmingham Live Rebecca Astill Telegraph

