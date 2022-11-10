Rebecca Astill takes up lifestyle reviews writer role at the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has hired Rebecca Astill as a lifestyle reviews writer.
Rebecca has joined from her reviews & affiliates writer role at Birmingham Live and can be found tweeting @rebeccaastill_.
Recent news related to Birmingham Live or The Daily Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rebecca Astill
-
Birmingham Live
67 contacts
-
The Daily Telegraph
380 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story