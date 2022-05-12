Naomi de Souza switches from Coventry Live to Birmingham Live
Birmingham Live has appointed Naomi de Souza as a senior reporter covering Solihull.
Naomi was previously a community reporter for Coventry Live and can be found tweeting @naomi_desouza.
Recent news related to Birmingham Live or CoventryLive
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Naomi De Souza
-
Birmingham Live
70 contacts
-
CoventryLive
21 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story