Agenda editor role for Stephanie Balloo across the Birmingham Mail and Birmingham Live
Reach Plc has appointed Stephanie Balloo as agenda editor across the Birmingham Mail and Birmingham Live.
Stephanie will be focusing on longer, in depth pieces, investigations & campaigns covering crime, violence against women & girls, domestic abuse, poverty and injustice. She was previously a senior journalist on the two titles and can be found tweeting @JournoBalloo.
