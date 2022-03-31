 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Agenda editor role for Stephanie Balloo across the Birmingham Mail and Birmingham Live

Birmingham Mail
By Andrew Strutt
14 hours ago
Reach Plc has appointed Stephanie Balloo as agenda editor across the Birmingham Mail and Birmingham Live.

Stephanie will be focusing on longer, in depth pieces, investigations & campaigns covering crime, violence against women & girls, domestic abuse, poverty and injustice. She was previously a senior journalist on the two titles and can be found tweeting @JournoBalloo.

