News / National and Regional Press

Harry Leach starts as local democracy reporter at BirminghamLive

Birmingham Live
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BirminghamLive has appointed Harry Leach as local democracy reporter, covering Sandwell and Birmingham. Harry, previously a news reporter at the title, will be working on secondment as local democracy reporter until the end of the year. He can be found tweeting @HarrylLeach.

Birmingham Live Harry Leach

