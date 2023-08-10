Harry Leach starts as local democracy reporter at BirminghamLive
BirminghamLive has appointed Harry Leach as local democracy reporter, covering Sandwell and Birmingham. Harry, previously a news reporter at the title, will be working on secondment as local democracy reporter until the end of the year. He can be found tweeting @HarrylLeach.
