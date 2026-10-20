Aaron Richardson joins Glasgow Times
Glasgow Times has appointed Aaron Richardson as live reporter. Aaron will cover major incidents, weather events, crime, courts and council, business and community stories across Greater Glasgow. He will be working as part of the live team, producing breaking and trending news across the website and social platforms.
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Aaron Richardson
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