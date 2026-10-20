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News / National and Regional Press

Aaron Richardson joins Glasgow Times

Glasgow Times
By Amy Wilson
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Glasgow Times has appointed Aaron Richardson as live reporter. Aaron will cover major incidents, weather events, crime, courts and council, business and community stories across Greater Glasgow. He will be working as part of the live team, producing breaking and trending news across the website and social platforms.

Aaron Richardon Glasgow Times

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