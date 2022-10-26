Adam Shepherd starts at PodPod
Haymarket Media Group has appointed Adam Shepherd as editor of the newly launched online outlet PodPod. He will be covering the world and business of podcasting, including industry news, practical guides and product reviews. Prior to this, Adam was the reviews and community editor at IT Pro and Cloud Pro and a co-host at IT Pro Podcast.
Recent news related to Cloud Pro, IT Pro, IT Pro (Podcast) or PodPod
Recent news related to Adam Shepherd
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Adam Shepherd
-
Cloud Pro
6 contacts
-
IT Pro
9 contacts
-
IT Pro (Podcast)
2 contacts
-
PodPod
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story