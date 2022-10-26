 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Adam Shepherd starts at PodPod

podpod
By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Haymarket Media Group has appointed Adam Shepherd as editor of the newly launched online outlet PodPod. He will be covering the world and business of podcasting, including industry news, practical guides and product reviews. Prior to this, Adam was the reviews and community editor at IT Pro and Cloud Pro and a co-host at IT Pro Podcast.

