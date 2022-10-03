Adam Shepherd to leaves IT Pro
IT Pro’s reviews and community editor Adam Shepherd is leaving his role after over seven years at the title. Former staff writer Bobby Hellard will now be responsible for reviews coverage, while Rory Bathgate takes over as co-host of the IT Pro Podcast.
Adam goes to join Haymarket Publishing as editor of PodPod, a B2B title focusing on all aspects of the podcast industry.
