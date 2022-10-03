 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Adam Shepherd to leaves IT Pro

IT Pro
By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
IT Pro’s reviews and community editor Adam Shepherd is leaving his role after over seven years at the title. Former staff writer Bobby Hellard will now be responsible for reviews coverage, while Rory Bathgate takes over as co-host of the IT Pro Podcast.

Adam goes to join Haymarket Publishing as editor of PodPod, a B2B title focusing on all aspects of the podcast industry.

