Alex Shipman announced as News Editor of Express US
Express US has appointed Alex Shipman as a news editor, based in London. Alex will be working on the US section of Express.co.uk, which will also link to a new website www.the-express.com in the coming weeks.
Previously, Alex worked as assistant news editor at Express.co.uk from September 2021 to January 2023.
