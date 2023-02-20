 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alex Shipman announced as News Editor of Express US

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
23 hours ago
Express US has appointed Alex Shipman as a news editor, based in London. Alex will be working on the US section of Express.co.uk, which will also link to a new website www.the-express.com in the coming weeks.

Previously, Alex worked as assistant news editor at Express.co.uk from September 2021 to January 2023.

Alex Shipman Express US

