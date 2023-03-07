 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Harry Rutter newest appointment at Express US

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
19 hours ago
Express US has appointed Harry Rutter as assistant US editor (TV & Showbiz). He will be covering US celebrity and TV news and is actively looking for showbiz and USA TV exclusives.

Harry previously served as a senior showbiz reporter at the Daily Mirror.

