Harry Rutter newest appointment at Express US
Express US has appointed Harry Rutter as assistant US editor (TV & Showbiz). He will be covering US celebrity and TV news and is actively looking for showbiz and USA TV exclusives.
Harry previously served as a senior showbiz reporter at the Daily Mirror.
