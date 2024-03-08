 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Chloe Dobinson joins Express and Express US

Daily Express Online
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Chloe Dobinson as a lifestyle reporter. Chloe works across Express and Express US.

She covers all things lifestyle and frequently writes about health, beauty and real life. She is particularly interested in style, real estate and food and drink.

 

Chloe Dobinson Express Express US

