Chloe Dobinson joins Express and Express US
Reach plc has appointed Chloe Dobinson as a lifestyle reporter. Chloe works across Express and Express US.
She covers all things lifestyle and frequently writes about health, beauty and real life. She is particularly interested in style, real estate and food and drink.
Recent news related to Express US or Express
Recent news related to Chloe Dobinson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chloe Dobinson
-
Express US
-
Express
119 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story