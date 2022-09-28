Alexandra Ma joins the Washington Post
The Washington Post has appointed Alexandra Ma as breaking-news editor, and will be covering breaking US and international news. Alexandra will be based at the London Bureau.
She joins from her senior news editor role at Business Insider.
