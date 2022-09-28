 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alexandra Ma joins the Washington Post

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Washington Post has appointed Alexandra Ma as breaking-news editor, and will be covering breaking US and international news. Alexandra will be based at the London Bureau.

She joins from her senior news editor role at Business Insider.

