 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Alyson Magee is now business reporter at the Belfast Telegraph

Belfast Telegraph
By Martina Losi
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

Mediahuis has appointed Alyson Magee as business reporter at the Belfast Telegraph. She will be covering business with a focus on Northern Ireland.

Alyson joins from her editor role at Mediahuis’ Ulster Grocer magazine, which closed in December. She can be found tweeting @AlysonLMagee.

Alyson Magee Belfast Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alyson Magee
  • Belfast Telegraph
    51 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login