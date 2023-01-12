Alyson Magee is now business reporter at the Belfast Telegraph
Mediahuis has appointed Alyson Magee as business reporter at the Belfast Telegraph. She will be covering business with a focus on Northern Ireland.
Alyson joins from her editor role at Mediahuis’ Ulster Grocer magazine, which closed in December. She can be found tweeting @AlysonLMagee.
