News / National and Regional Press

Mark Edwards named deputy head of audience at Belfast Telegraph

Belfast Telegraph
By Amy Wilson
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Belfast Telegraph has appointed Mark Edwards as deputy head of audience, promoting online coverage. Mark was previously audience editor at the title and can be found tweeting @MarkBelTel.

Belfast Telegraph Mark Edwards

