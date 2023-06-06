Mark Edwards named deputy head of audience at Belfast Telegraph
Belfast Telegraph has appointed Mark Edwards as deputy head of audience, promoting online coverage. Mark was previously audience editor at the title and can be found tweeting @MarkBelTel.
Recent news related to Belfast Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Mark Edwards
-
Belfast Telegraph
54 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story