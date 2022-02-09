Gillian Halliday promoted to Deputy Features Editor
Belfast Telegraph has appointed Gillian Halliday as deputy features editor, covering lifestyle, beauty, health, financial matters and family matters. Gillian previously served as news reporter at paper.
