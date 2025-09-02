 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Amanda Vlietstra joins Internet Retailing

Internet Retailing
By Sarah Acheampong
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Internet Retailing has appointed Amanda Vlietstra as managing editor. Amanda previously served as the editor of Premises & Facilities Management and will be covering the retail industry.

Amanda Vlietstra Internet Retailing Premises & Facilities Management

