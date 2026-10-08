Amy Greene hired as creative producer at YOU social
YOU social has appointed Amy Greene as creative producer, working across YOU magazine‘s social channels. Amy was previously assistant fashion producer at This Morning.
Recent news related to you Magazine (Online)
Recent news related to Amy Greene
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