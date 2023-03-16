 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Angela Barnes starts as Finance Reporter at Yahoo! Finance

Yahoo! Finance
By Siergiej Miloczkin
5 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Angela Barnes has started as a finance reporter at Yahoo! Finance UK, covering finance, stocks and markets, after having left her position of business correspondent/commodities editor at Capital.com. Angela continues her work as a TV presenter and reporter at ITV and Euronews.

