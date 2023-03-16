Angela Barnes starts as Finance Reporter at Yahoo! Finance
Angela Barnes has started as a finance reporter at Yahoo! Finance UK, covering finance, stocks and markets, after having left her position of business correspondent/commodities editor at Capital.com. Angela continues her work as a TV presenter and reporter at ITV and Euronews.
