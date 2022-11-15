Suban Soraia Abdulla joins Reuters as a UK Correspondent
Reuters has appointed Suban Soraia Abdulla as UK correspondent. Suban will be covering the UK economy and company news.
Suban joined on 7 November from her freelance reporter role at Yahoo! Finance UK, ITV News and Amaka Studio. Before that she was a finance and news producer PA Media.
Recent news related to AMAKA Studio, ITV NEWS, PA Media, Reuters or Yahoo! Finance UK
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
AMAKA Studio
1 contacts
-
ITV NEWS
141 contacts
-
PA Media
188 contacts
-
Reuters
445 contacts
-
Yahoo! Finance UK
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story