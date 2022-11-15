 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Suban Soraia Abdulla joins Reuters as a UK Correspondent

Reuters
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Reuters has appointed Suban Soraia Abdulla as UK correspondent. Suban will be covering the UK economy and company news.

Suban joined on 7 November from her freelance reporter role at Yahoo! Finance UK, ITV News and Amaka Studio. Before that she was a finance and news producer PA Media.

