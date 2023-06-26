Katie Storry joins ITN as Jeremy Vine’s deputy editor
ITN has appointed Katie Storry as deputy editor at Jeremy Vine.
Katie joins in June from her consultant role at News UK and has also previously served as series executive producer at GB News and programme producer for ITV. She can be found tweeting @KatieStorry.
