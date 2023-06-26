 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Katie Storry joins ITN as Jeremy Vine’s deputy editor

ITN
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
ITN has appointed Katie Storry as deputy editor at Jeremy Vine.

Katie joins in June from her consultant role at News UK and has also previously served as series executive producer at GB News and programme producer for ITV. She can be found tweeting @KatieStorry.

