Antonia Garrett Peel joins Haymarket Media Group
Haymarket Media Group has appointed Antonia Garrett Peel as a senior staff writer, writing for Management Today. Prior to this, she was a news reporter and editor at FoodBev Media, editing The Plant Base magazine.
Recent news related to Management Today or Management Today (Online)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Antonia Garrett Peel
-
Management Today
5 contacts
-
Management Today (Online)
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story