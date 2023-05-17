 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / Trade

Antonia Garrett Peel joins Haymarket Media Group

Management Today
By Siergiej Miloczkin
13 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Haymarket Media Group has appointed Antonia Garrett Peel as a senior staff writer, writing for Management Today. Prior to this, she was a news reporter and editor at FoodBev Media, editing The Plant Base magazine.

Antonia Garrett Peel FoodBev Media Haymarket Media Group Management Today

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Antonia Garrett Peel
  • Management Today
    5 contacts
  • Management Today (Online)
    4 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login