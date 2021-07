Management Today’s editor Adam Gale will be leaving his role on 23 July to go freelance. Adam became editor in 2017 when the brand was digital-only and brought the title back to print at the end of 2018 as a quarterly. In his freelance role, Adam welcomes pitches and commissions on business, leadership, strategy, work and innovation. He can be found on Linkedin and occasionally tweets @AdamPWGale.