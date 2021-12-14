Attitude appoints Jamie Tabberer as features editor
Jamie Tabberer has been promoted to features editor at Attitude. Prior to this, he was a senior online writer at the publication. Jamie covers LGBTQ issues, culture and lifestyle.
