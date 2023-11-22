Freelance update: Charlotte Manning
Attitude‘s senior writer Charlotte Manning is leaving her role to go freelance at the end of November. Charlotte has worked across national and specialist online and print titles for over four years, with an emphasis on culture writing, as well as news, features, politics and other areas. She also has experience in sub-editing, commissioning, creating social content, reviewing, attending press junkets/red carpets, and more. She is looking for commissions and shifts and can be contacted via charlotteoliviamanning@
