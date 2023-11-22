 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Charlotte Manning

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
Attitude‘s senior writer Charlotte Manning is leaving her role to go freelance at the end of November. Charlotte has worked across national and specialist online and print titles for over four years, with an emphasis on culture writing, as well as news, features, politics and other areas. She also has experience in sub-editing, commissioning, creating social content, reviewing, attending press junkets/red carpets, and more. She is looking for commissions and shifts and can be contacted via charlotteoliviamanning@outlook.com.

Charlotte Manning

