Will Stroude joins PinkNews from Attitude
PinkNews has appointed Will Stroude as associate editor. Will has shared responsibility for content relating to LGBTQ news, entertainment and lifestyle, and will oversee and implement editorial brand partnerships.
Will joins from his web editor role at Attitude, where he had worked since November 2013.
