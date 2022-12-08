 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Will Stroude joins PinkNews from Attitude

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
PinkNews has appointed Will Stroude as associate editor. Will has shared responsibility for content relating to LGBTQ news, entertainment and lifestyle, and will oversee and implement editorial brand partnerships.

Will joins from his web editor role at Attitude, where he had worked since November 2013.

Attitude PinkNews Will Stroude

