Harriet Williamson joins PinkNews
PinkNews has appointed Harriet Williamson as weekend editor. Harriet will be responsible for managing all weekend content, and editing across news on week days. She is looking to cover all things LGBTQ+ across politics, current affairs, entertainment and culture.
Harriet joins from her commissioning editor for The Independent, and has also previously served as lifestyle reporter at Metro.co.uk.
