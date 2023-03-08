 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Harriet Williamson joins PinkNews

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
PinkNews has appointed Harriet Williamson as weekend editor. Harriet will be responsible for managing all weekend content, and editing across news on week days. She is looking to cover all things LGBTQ+ across politics, current affairs, entertainment and culture.

Harriet joins from her commissioning editor for The Independent, and has also previously served as lifestyle reporter at Metro.co.uk.

 

Harriet Williamson Metro.co.uk PinkNews The Independent

