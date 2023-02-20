Harriet Williamson to join PinkNews from The Independent
PinkNews has appointed Harriet Williamson as weekend editor, starting in March. Harriet is currently commissioning editor at The Independent working on the Voices team. She can be found tweeting @harriepw.
Recent news related to PinkNews or The Independent
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Harriet Williamson
-
PinkNews
20 contacts
-
The Independent
177 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story