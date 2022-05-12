Beatriz Valero de Urquía moves to Engineering & Technology (E&T)
Engineering & Technology (E&T) has appointed Beatriz Valero as news reporter. Beatriz was previously a content writer for Digital Bulletin. She covers engineering and technological innovations and can be reached by email.
