Siobhan Doyle named editor at Setform

By Martina Losi
9 hours ago
Setform has appointed Siobhan Doyle as editor. Siobhan will manage and contribute to International Mining Engineer, International Oil & Gas Engineer and EngineerLive.com, among other engineer-focused magazines.

Siobhan joined in November and was previously assistant features editor at Engineering & Technology (E&T). She is also a freelance social media editor for Roots & Wings and previously worked as a freelance journalist. Siobhan can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @siobhanliadoyle.

