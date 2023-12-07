Siobhan Doyle named editor at Setform

Setform has appointed Siobhan Doyle as editor. Siobhan will manage and contribute to International Mining Engineer, International Oil & Gas Engineer and EngineerLive.com, among other engineer-focused magazines.

Siobhan joined in November and was previously assistant features editor at Engineering & Technology (E&T). She is also a freelance social media editor for Roots & Wings and previously worked as a freelance journalist. Siobhan can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @siobhanliadoyle.