Siobhan Doyle named editor at Setform
Setform has appointed Siobhan Doyle as editor. Siobhan will manage and contribute to International Mining Engineer, International Oil & Gas Engineer and EngineerLive.com, among other engineer-focused magazines.
Siobhan joined in November and was previously assistant features editor at Engineering & Technology (E&T). She is also a freelance social media editor for Roots & Wings and previously worked as a freelance journalist. Siobhan can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @siobhanliadoyle.
Recent news related to Engineering & Technology (E&T), EngineerLive.com, International Mining Engineer or International Oil & Gas Engineer
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Siobhan Doyle
-
Engineering & Technology (E&T)
10 contacts
-
EngineerLive.com
2 contacts
-
International Mining Engineer
2 contacts
-
International Oil & Gas Engineer
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story