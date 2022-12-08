 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ben Hardy becomes Digital Audience and Content Editor for the Oxford Mail

Oxford mail
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Oxford Mail has appointed Ben Hardy as digital audience and content editor. He will  focus on analysing how stories are performing online and give reporters advice and feedback based on web statistics.

Ben also manages how the Oxford Mail homepage and social media pages appear to readers, and helps reporters find stories to increase page views on the website.

 

Ben Hardy Oxford Mail

