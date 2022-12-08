Ben Hardy becomes Digital Audience and Content Editor for the Oxford Mail
Oxford Mail has appointed Ben Hardy as digital audience and content editor. He will focus on analysing how stories are performing online and give reporters advice and feedback based on web statistics.
Ben also manages how the Oxford Mail homepage and social media pages appear to readers, and helps reporters find stories to increase page views on the website.
