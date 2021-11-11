Editorial changes at Newsquest Oxfordshire & Wiltshire

Newsquest has appointed two regional editors for its titles in Oxfordshire & Wiltshire.

Andrew Colley, currently editor at Newsquest Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, will take up the role of regional editor for Oxfordshire. He will be responsible for the Oxford Mail, Oxford Times and Newsquest’s series of Oxfordshire weekly news brands.

Daniel Chipperfield, currently deputy editor at Newsquest Midlands South will take up the role of regional editor for Wiltshire. He will lead the Swindon Advertiser as well as weekly titles the Wiltshire Times and Wiltshire Gazette & Herald.

Joining Daniel will be Neil Beck, who is currently digital audience & content editor in Wiltshire. Neil will take up the role of deputy regional editor at Wiltshire.

Start dates for Andrew, Daniel and Neil will be confirmed in due course.