 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Editorial changes at Newsquest Oxfordshire & Wiltshire

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
4 days ago
news@responsesource.com
Newsquest

Newsquest has appointed two regional editors for its titles in Oxfordshire & Wiltshire.

Andrew Colley, currently editor at Newsquest Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, will take up the role of regional editor for Oxfordshire. He will be responsible for the Oxford Mail, Oxford Times and Newsquest’s series of Oxfordshire weekly news brands.

Daniel Chipperfield, currently deputy editor at Newsquest Midlands South will take up the role of regional editor for Wiltshire. He will lead the Swindon Advertiser as well as weekly titles the Wiltshire Times and Wiltshire Gazette & Herald.

Joining Daniel will be Neil Beck, who is currently digital audience & content editor in Wiltshire. Neil will take up the role of deputy regional editor at Wiltshire.

Start dates for Andrew, Daniel and Neil will be confirmed in due course.

Tags:
Andrew Colley Daniel Chipperfield Neil Beck Newsquest Oxford Mail Oxford Times Swindon Advertiser Wiltshire Gazette & Herald Wiltshire Times