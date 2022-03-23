 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Gee Harland joins Newsquest’s Oxford Mail

Oxford mail
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Oxford Mail has appointed Gee Harland as multimedia reporter. She will be covering Wallingford and Didcot for The Herald Series as well as producing digital content for Oxford Mail.

Gee joined the title this week from her reporter role at Henley Standard, and has also previously served as trainee news journalist for The Cardiffian.

Gee Harland Henley Standard Oxford Mail The Cardiffian The Herald Series

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Gee Harland
  • Henley Standard
    9 contacts
  • Oxford Mail
    10 contacts
  • The Cardiffian
    1 contacts
  • The Didcot Herald
    3 contacts
  • The Wallingford Herald
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login