Gee Harland joins Newsquest’s Oxford Mail
Oxford Mail has appointed Gee Harland as multimedia reporter. She will be covering Wallingford and Didcot for The Herald Series as well as producing digital content for Oxford Mail.
Gee joined the title this week from her reporter role at Henley Standard, and has also previously served as trainee news journalist for The Cardiffian.
