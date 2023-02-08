Gee Harland becomes a Court and Crime Reporter for Newsquest
Newsquest has appointed Gee Harland as a court and crime reporter across Bucks Free Press and the Reading Chronicle. Gee will be covering all types of courts in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, from crown to coroner’s, as well as providing all the latest crime news in both counties.
Gee joins from her senior multimedia reporter role at The Oxford Mail, and has also previously served as junior reporter at Henley Standard.
