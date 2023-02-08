 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Gee Harland becomes a Court and Crime Reporter for Newsquest

Newsquest
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 hours ago
Newsquest has appointed Gee Harland as a court and crime reporter across Bucks Free Press and the Reading Chronicle. Gee will be covering all types of courts in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, from crown to coroner’s, as well as providing all the latest crime news in both counties.

Gee joins from her senior multimedia reporter role at The Oxford Mail, and has also previously served as junior reporter at Henley Standard.

 

