Noora Mykkanen selected as trainee Facebook community reporter at Bucks Free Press
Bucks Free Press has appointed Noora Mykkanen as trainee Facebook community reporter.
Noora joined on 24 January and was previously a writer for The Meteor. She can be found tweeting @NooraMykkanen.
Recent news related to Bucks Free Press
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Noora Mykkanen
-
Bucks Free Press
9 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story