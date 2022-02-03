 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Noora Mykkanen selected as trainee Facebook community reporter at Bucks Free Press

Bucks Free Press
By Andrew Strutt
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bucks Free Press has appointed Noora Mykkanen as trainee Facebook community reporter.

Noora joined on 24 January and was previously a writer for The Meteor. She can be found tweeting @NooraMykkanen.

Bucks Free Press Noora Mykkanen The Meteor

