Newsquest has appointed Katie French as regional editor for Buckinghamshire & Berkshire. Katie, previously editor at the Basingstoke Gazette and Andover Advertiser, will be responsible for the Bucks Free Press, Reading Chronicle, Slough Observer and Bracknell News. She takes over from Andrew Colley who has been appointed regional editor at Newsquest Oxfordshire. In her role as regional editor, Katie would like to hear from businesses in the region. She can be found tweeting @journokatie.