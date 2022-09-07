Catriona Aitken joins BBC Wales’ digital news team
BBC Wales has appointed Catriona Aitken as a journalist on the digital news team. Catriona was previously a senior reporter for Newsquest, working across the Basingstoke Gazette and Andover Advertiser. She can be found tweeting @catrionaa15.
