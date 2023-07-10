Gareth Lewis named political editor at BBC Wales
BBC Cymru Wales has appointed Gareth Lewis as political editor. He will be covering politics including the upcoming General Election as well as ongoing debates surrounding the future of the NHS, climate change and the economy. Gareth was previously Westminster correspondent for BBC Wales and also worked as a presenter for Radio Wales Drive.
Recent news related to BBC Radio Wales or BBC Wales
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Gareth Lewis
-
BBC Radio Wales
27 contacts
-
BBC Wales
108 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story