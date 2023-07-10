 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Gareth Lewis named political editor at BBC Wales

BBC Cymru Wales
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Cymru Wales has appointed Gareth Lewis as political editor. He will be covering politics including the upcoming General Election as well as ongoing debates surrounding the future of the NHS, climate change and the economy. Gareth was previously Westminster correspondent for BBC Wales and also worked as a presenter for Radio Wales Drive.

BBC Cymru Wales Gareth Lewis

