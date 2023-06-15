Dot Davies and James Williams to join BBC Radio Wales’ Breakfast
BBC Radio Wales‘ Claire Summers served her last day as host at the Breakfast show on 15 June.
Dot Davies and James Williams will replace Claire as co-hosts of BBC Radio Wales’ Breakfast, starting from 26 June and live from 7 am.
Dot was previously the host of the radio station’s Phone-in programme on Thursdays and Fridays. James formerly served as political correspondent at BBC Wales. He is also co-host of the podcast Walescast and can be found tweeting @jamswilliams85.
Claire Summer will remain at BBC Wales to present other programmes.
