 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Dot Davies and James Williams to join BBC Radio Wales’ Breakfast

BBC Radio Wales
By Martina Losi
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Radio WalesClaire Summers served her last day as host at the Breakfast show on 15 June.

Dot Davies and James Williams will replace Claire as co-hosts of BBC Radio Wales’ Breakfast, starting from 26 June and live from 7 am.

Dot was previously the host of the radio station’s Phone-in programme on Thursdays and Fridays. James formerly served as political correspondent at BBC Wales. He is also co-host of the podcast Walescast and can be found tweeting @jamswilliams85.

Claire Summer will remain at BBC Wales to present other programmes.

BBC Radio Wales BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast Claire Summers James Williams

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Claire Summers
  • James Williams
  • Dot Davies
  • BBC Radio Wales
    29 contacts
  • BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast
    5 contacts
  • BBC Wales
    108 contacts
  • Walescast (Podcast)
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login