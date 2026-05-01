Ben Hardy to join The Press and Gazette & Herald in York
Newsquest has appointed Ben Hardy as editor of The Press and Gazette & Herald in York. In this role, he will lead a team of journalists overseeing the further development and growth of the region’s titles.
Ben is currently audience & content editor at the Oxford Mail and will relocate to York in June.
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Ben Hardy
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Gazette & Herald (Yorkshire)
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The Press (York)
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