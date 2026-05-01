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News / National and Regional Press

Ben Hardy to join The Press and Gazette & Herald in York

Newsquest
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsquest has appointed Ben Hardy as editor of The Press and Gazette & Herald in York. In this role, he will lead a team of journalists overseeing the further development and growth of the region’s titles.

Ben is currently audience & content editor at the Oxford Mail and will relocate to York in June.

Ben Hardy Gazette & Herald (Yorkshire) The Press (York)

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