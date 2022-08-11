 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ben Turner joins Euronews as a Journalist

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
Euronews has appointed Ben Turner as journalist. He will be covering stories to capture a Europe-wide audience, ideally with a strong news angle corresponding with the headlines of the day.

Ben joins from his news reporter role at SWNS, and has also previously served as digital news reporter at Cambridge News.

 

