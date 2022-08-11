Ben Turner joins Euronews as a Journalist
Euronews has appointed Ben Turner as journalist. He will be covering stories to capture a Europe-wide audience, ideally with a strong news angle corresponding with the headlines of the day.
Ben joins from his news reporter role at SWNS, and has also previously served as digital news reporter at Cambridge News.
