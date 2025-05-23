 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Robert Hodgson joins Euroactiv

By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Euractiv has appointed Robert Hodgson as energy, environment and transport editor. Prior to this, he served as a senior policy reporter – environment and energy at Euronews and as a chief EU correspondent at ENDS Europe. Robert is based in Brussels and can be reached by email.

Euractiv is an independent pan-European media network specialised in EU affairs, covering EU policy across agrifood, economy, energy, environment and transport, global Europe, health, politics, and technology.

ENDS Europe Euractiv euronews Robert Hodgson

