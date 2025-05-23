Robert Hodgson joins Euroactiv

Euractiv has appointed Robert Hodgson as energy, environment and transport editor. Prior to this, he served as a senior policy reporter – environment and energy at Euronews and as a chief EU correspondent at ENDS Europe. Robert is based in Brussels and can be reached by email.

