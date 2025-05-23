Robert Hodgson joins Euroactiv
Euractiv has appointed Robert Hodgson as energy, environment and transport editor. Prior to this, he served as a senior policy reporter – environment and energy at Euronews and as a chief EU correspondent at ENDS Europe. Robert is based in Brussels and can be reached by email.
Euractiv is an independent pan-European media network specialised in EU affairs, covering EU policy across agrifood, economy, energy, environment and transport, global Europe, health, politics, and technology.
Recent news related to ENDS Europe or euronews
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
ENDS Europe
1 contacts
-
euronews
9 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story