News / National and Regional Press

Bernd Debusmann Jr joins the BBC World News digital team

By Martina Losi
2 days ago
BBC World News has appointed Bernd Debusmann Jr as senior journalist on the digital team.

Bernd covers North America and is based in Washington DC. He previously worked as a reporter for the BBC World News website. Bernd can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @BernieDebusmann.

