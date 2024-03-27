Bernd Debusmann Jr joins the BBC World News digital team
BBC World News has appointed Bernd Debusmann Jr as senior journalist on the digital team.
Bernd covers North America and is based in Washington DC. He previously worked as a reporter for the BBC World News website. Bernd can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @BernieDebusmann.
Recent news related to BBC World News (Channel) or BBC World News (Online)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Bernd Debusmann Jr
-
BBC World News (Channel)
43 contacts
-
BBC World News (Online)
33 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story