BBC News confirms two senior appointments

BBC News has appointed Jess Brammar as executive news editor, News channels, and Paul Danahar as executive news editor, World story team.

Jess was editor-in-chief of HuffPost UK until earlier this year. In her new role, Jess will oversee the BBC’s two 24 hour news channels – BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.

Paul Danahar is currently the BBC Americas bureau chief in Washington DC, running multi-platform news operations across North, Central, and South America.

Jess takes up her role this month and Paul will start his in January.