BBC News confirms two senior appointments

By Oswin Knuckles
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com
BBC News

BBC News has appointed Jess Brammar as executive news editor, News channels, and Paul Danahar as executive news editor, World story team.

Jess was editor-in-chief of HuffPost UK until earlier this year. In her new role, Jess will oversee the BBC’s two 24 hour news channels – BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.

Paul Danahar is currently the BBC Americas bureau chief in Washington DC, running multi-platform news operations across North, Central, and South America.

Jess takes up her role this month and Paul will start his in January.

