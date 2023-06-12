 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
STV’s Louise Hosie moves back to BBC News

BBC Scotland
By Martina Losi
23 hours ago
BBC Scotland News (Online) has appointed Louise Hosie as senior reporter, covering Scotland.

Louise joins on 14 June from her journalist role at STV (North) and has also previously served as a journalist at BBC World News and BBC News. She can be found tweeting @louise_hosie.

