STV’s Louise Hosie moves back to BBC News
BBC Scotland News (Online) has appointed Louise Hosie as senior reporter, covering Scotland.
Louise joins on 14 June from her journalist role at STV (North) and has also previously served as a journalist at BBC World News and BBC News. She can be found tweeting @louise_hosie.
