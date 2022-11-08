 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Beth Gavaghan joins WalesOnline

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

WalesOnline has appointed Beth Gavaghan as a journalist. Beth will be focused on Bridgend and surrounding areas, but also on Wales more broadly

Beth joined on 7 November from her reporter role at Wiltshire Times, and has also previously served as freelance reporter for Bauer Media Group.

Beth Gavaghan WalesOnline Wiltshire Times

