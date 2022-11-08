Beth Gavaghan joins WalesOnline
WalesOnline has appointed Beth Gavaghan as a journalist. Beth will be focused on Bridgend and surrounding areas, but also on Wales more broadly
Beth joined on 7 November from her reporter role at Wiltshire Times, and has also previously served as freelance reporter for Bauer Media Group.
